Christian Lacroix Brand Charts Return to Women’s Fashion

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 31 mins ago

“Lacroix. Baby spew.”
That snippet of dialogue, uttered by Jennifer Saunders in “Absolutely Fabulous” when child care upended her luxury lifestyle, is certainly one of the more unforgettable incongruities in the popular culture.
Also incongruous is the fact that the Christian Lacroix brand, while a $180 million retail business today in home, men’s wear and accessories, has been largely absent from women’s wear for almost a decade.

That’s about to change — and at a moment when the exuberant, Baroque aesthetic of the founding couture keeps trickling on to designer runways and into high-street shops alike.

Heart-shaped Christian Lacroix earrings recall a key motif used by the founding couturier. 
Courtesy Photo

Paris Fashion Week will see the brand unveil a collaboration with Hong Kong-based designer Anaïs Jourden, who is also on the official calendar for her namesake spring 2020 collection. The Christian Lacroix x Anais Jourdan line will be unveiled in the first dedicated women’s showroom for Christian Lacroix during Paris Fashion Week at 21 Avenue George V along with two other new collaborations: high-end activewear with cult L.A. fitness brand Ultracor and handbags with French artisanal firm Maison Baluchon.

Another high-profile apparel collaboration, still under wraps, is to be unveiled on the runway next spring during London

