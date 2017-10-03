Christian Lacroix: Pop Sensations

Embracing the brand’s heritage mixed with a modern pop vibe defines the 30-year anniversary collection for the legendary house of Christian Lacroix. The vibrant product line, a collaboration with American artist Brian Kenny, ranges from pillows to T-shirts, head scarfs and tote bags, all blending the legendary Parisian style with a New York cool street sensibility.
Prop Styling by Johnny Machado at Judy Casey
