Christian Louboutin Plots Paris Exhibition

When Christian Louboutin was growing up in Paris, heels were not allowed at the Palais de la Porte Dorée, an Art Deco gem dedicated to African and Asian arts.

Sweet revenge comes in February 2020, when the museum, whose partial restoration was funded by the luxury shoemaker, will house an exhibition devoted to Louboutin’s creativity and his diverse aesthetic passions.

“It’s an open window to my brain,” was how Louboutin summed up the vast showcase, where more than 200 pairs of shoes will be sprinkled among an eclectic mix of art works, furnishings, installations, performance pieces and some fashion items, including crosses and crowns. “The heel is back in the museum in full force, only it’s not only an exhibition of high heels. We have flat shoes, too.”

The delicate mosaics and parquet floors are what compelled the museum to ban spindly footwear back in the day. And its ornamental splendor is what sparked Louboutin’s passion for decorative arts, which would become a key source of inspiration for the future designer.

In an interview on Thursday, Louboutin recalled being awed by the tall doors sheltering one of the museum’s sumptuous salons, its door handles made of jutting horns that evoked the wonder of Africa.

