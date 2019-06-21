Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Christian Louboutin Plots Paris Exhibition

Christian Louboutin Plots Paris Exhibition

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 min ago

When Christian Louboutin was growing up in Paris, heels were not allowed at the Palais de la Porte Dorée, an Art Deco gem dedicated to African and Asian arts.
Sweet revenge comes in February 2020, when the museum, whose partial restoration was funded by the luxury shoemaker, will house an exhibition devoted to Louboutin’s creativity and his diverse aesthetic passions.
“It’s an open window to my brain,” was how Louboutin summed up the vast showcase, where more than 200 pairs of shoes will be sprinkled among an eclectic mix of art works, furnishings, installations, performance pieces and some fashion items, including crosses and crowns. “The heel is back in the museum in full force, only it’s not only an exhibition of high heels. We have flat shoes, too.”
The delicate mosaics and parquet floors are what compelled the museum to ban spindly footwear back in the day. And its ornamental splendor is what sparked Louboutin’s passion for decorative arts, which would become a key source of inspiration for the future designer.
In an interview on Thursday, Louboutin recalled being awed by the tall doors sheltering one of the museum’s sumptuous salons, its door handles made of jutting horns that evoked the wonder of Africa.

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.