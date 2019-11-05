Christopher John Rogers Takes Top Honors at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund

Breaking News
NEW YORK — The winner of the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund is Christopher John Rogers.
The designer swept up the top prize — a $400,000 bounty — at the 16th annual awards event, which was the first to be held under the Tom Ford era at the CFDA. Hundreds of bold-faced names — designers, models, actresses and musicians — were expected at the awards dinner and fashion show celebration at Cipriani South Street. The event was held at what was previously the Battery Maritime Building in Lower Manhattan.
With his first-place finish, Rogers joins the ranks of previous winners including Alexander Wang; Pyer Moss’ Kerby Jean-Raymond; Public School’s Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne; Brock Collection’s Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock; Paul Andrew; Telfar Clemens, and Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez among them. 
This year’s runners-up were Danielle Hirsch for her bridal collection Danielle Frankel, and Reese Cooper for his signature men’s and women’s wear. Hirsch and Cooper will each be awarded $150,000. The winner and two runners-up each represent an individualized approach to fashion.
Rogers, and the runners-up, led a competitive field that included Abdul Abasi and Greg Rosborough of Abasi Rosborough; Alejandra Alonso Rojas; Victor Barragán of Barragán; Hillary Taymour of Collina

