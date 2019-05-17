Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Clockwork of Kubrick’s Imagination Revealed in London Show

Clockwork of Kubrick’s Imagination Revealed in London Show

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 30 mins ago

LONDON — Marking the 20th anniversary of Stanley Kubrick’s death, the Design Museum has become the latest host to a traveling retrospective that explores the director’s extraordinary career and creative process. It’s not just for film buffs, either.
The exhibition, which runs until Sept. 15, features some 700 objects, films, interviews, letters, original scripts, props and cameras — and a good amount of fashion, too. Costumes and illustrations from films such as “Spartacus,” “A Clockwork Orange,” “The Shining” and “2001: A Space Odyssey” are a key part of the immersive experience.
Designer Arlington Valles’ sketches show in great detail how Kubrick wanted his Roman characters to wear their draped clothing in “Spartacus,” while Milena Canonero, who worked with Kubrick on three films — “A Clockwork Orange,” “The Shining” and “Barry Lyndon,” for which she received an Academy Award — helped the filmmaker to create some of the most memorable fashion moments.
Canonero’s designs for “Clockwork” reflected how young people were dressed in late Sixties London. In “Lyndon,” some of the costumes were genuine antique clothes bought at auction, while others were made using paintings from the period for reference.
Dresses and shoes worn by actresses Lisa and Louise Burns, who played the scary twins in

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.