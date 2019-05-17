Clockwork of Kubrick’s Imagination Revealed in London Show

LONDON — Marking the 20th anniversary of Stanley Kubrick’s death, the Design Museum has become the latest host to a traveling retrospective that explores the director’s extraordinary career and creative process. It’s not just for film buffs, either.

The exhibition, which runs until Sept. 15, features some 700 objects, films, interviews, letters, original scripts, props and cameras — and a good amount of fashion, too. Costumes and illustrations from films such as “Spartacus,” “A Clockwork Orange,” “The Shining” and “2001: A Space Odyssey” are a key part of the immersive experience.

Designer Arlington Valles’ sketches show in great detail how Kubrick wanted his Roman characters to wear their draped clothing in “Spartacus,” while Milena Canonero, who worked with Kubrick on three films — “A Clockwork Orange,” “The Shining” and “Barry Lyndon,” for which she received an Academy Award — helped the filmmaker to create some of the most memorable fashion moments.

Canonero’s designs for “Clockwork” reflected how young people were dressed in late Sixties London. In “Lyndon,” some of the costumes were genuine antique clothes bought at auction, while others were made using paintings from the period for reference.

Dresses and shoes worn by actresses Lisa and Louise Burns, who played the scary twins in

