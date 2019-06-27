Common Objective Aims to Be the LinkedIn for Sustainable Fashion

LONDON — Tamsin Lejeune wants businesses to work together to find sustainable solutions that stick — and are right — for each retailer, so she founded Common Objective, a networking platform similar to LinkedIn for individuals in the retail industry.

Launched last year, the platform was created off the back of Fashion Forum and in partnership with Kering and the block-chain company Provenance. To date it has grown to 15,000 members in 138 countries across supply chain, suppliers, manufacturers and retailers over the past year.

“We wanted to make it possible to engage with the entire industry and create a platform that would be a fundamental tool, a place that all professionals go to do business because it helps them find suppliers, buyers and information,” Lejeune said.

Just like LinkedIn, members will need to create a profile to sign up, specify their specific needs, what they are interested in and the site will start suggesting or matching similar companies that keep sustainability top of mind.

“You need to reach some of our sustainability requirements and provide proof. However, even if you don’t meet them, you can still sign up as an individual or your ranking will be lower, which means you won’t be high

