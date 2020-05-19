Complex Launches Sole Collector App

Complex today will launch the Sole Collector app, a sneaker shopping and content tool named after its web site devoted to sneaker news and culture.

The app gives users the ability to compare prices of up to 40,000 new and existing sneakers through brands, retailers and resale platforms including Adidas, Converse, StockX, Goat and Flight Club. Like the Sole Collector web site, users can search for release dates in the app’s calendar, and browse content from the web site and video series like Full Size Run, as well as the Sneaker Shopping series on Complex, among others. Users can also shop directly from the video content they watch.

In addition, users can share the collection of sneakers they own, create a collection of sneakers they want and browse other collections, as well as set parameters for age, gender and sizes. There are also plans to hold exclusive sneaker launches on the app, and a campaign, sweepstakes and special programming will support the app launch.

“We’ve been ideating this app for quite awhile now,” said Aleksey Baksheyev, chief technology officer of Complex Networks. “We first started talking about it in 2015 to 2016. Last summer, we finally had the green light to start executing

