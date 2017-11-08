ComplexCon 2017: Spoken Words

There was no shortage of food for thought across ComplexCon’s two days.

Amid the hysteria of sneaker drops and live performances, some of the most respected names in the streetwear and fashion industries came together with consumers for a weekend of dialogue and reflections, to talk about all things streetwear that resulted in some interesting takeaways.

Below are excerpts from interviews with WWD and panel discussions from the ComplexCon floor.

Marc Eckō, founder and chief brand officer of Complex Networks, on how he sees the relationship between streetwear and luxury brands evolving:

“I think the traditional gatekeepers of fashion, their time is done. There’s a new generation, a new cohort and new energy that’s very authentic and comes from really passionate people. People are passionate about design and culture. The design houses and brands are drawn to creative energy so they’re finding the source and they’re finding it inspiring. There’s a connection happening that’s a reorganization of luxury.”

Virgil Abloh, Off-White founder and designer, on where the name Off-White came from:

“The [brand] name is where you get endless inspiration and I wanted to use a word that didn’t mean anything so that I could define it from now ‘til forever. If I wanted to call

