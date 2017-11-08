ComplexCon 2017: The Top Drops

ComplexCon, now having wrapped its second year, has gleaned quite a bit of hype around the non-stop drops. Brands used the two-day event as a platform to debut collections and collaborations, while others released exclusives. Below, a roundup of some of the most talked-about releases.



Brand: Guess x Sean Wotherspoon

Backstory: Sean Wotherspoon, of vintage retailer Round Two, combed the Guess archives for his collaboration with the denim company. What resulted was a nod back to the company’s heritage as seen in crew neck shirts featuring the company’s well-known stripes.

Price: $90 short-sleeve shirt, $110 long-sleeve



Brand: Adidas

Inspiration: This should come as no surprise given the lines, but Adidas’ EQT and NMD sneaker styles — exclusives to ComplexCon — sold out over the weekend. Other fast movers at the brand’s booth included collaborations with N.E.R.D. and Bape.

Price: $180 for the shoes



Brand: Nike AF-100 Collection

Inspiration: Nike continued its celebration of the Air Force 1’s 35th anniversary, selling its AF-100 collection at ComplexCon. The Air Force 1 ’07 Off-White was available only during the weekend festival, with additional collaborations with Roc-A-Fella, Just Don, Travis Scott and Acronym set for national release over the coming weeks.

Price: Air Force 1 ’01 Off-White, $150; Air Force 1 ’07 Roc-A-Fella,

