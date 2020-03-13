Breaking News
Coronavirus Concerns Shut Down the Melbourne Fashion Festival

SYDNEY — The Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival has cancelled its remaining 2020 program in the wake of Friday’s Australian federal government announcement of a ban on all non-essential public events attended by more than 500 people.
Although the ban is not due to come into effect until March 16, the festival said late Friday that it would cancel all remaining events, including seven runway shows over Friday evening and Saturday, more than half of them ticketed events attended by up to 1,500. The consumer festival, which started on March 4, attracts up to 400,000 people.
“In the interest of the health and safety of our partners, participants, team, volunteers and patrons, the festival has made the decision to cancel all remaining events, effective immediately as a precautionary containment measure,” said event publicist, AMPR, in a statement. Tickets will be reimbursed via event partner Eventfinda.
The VAMFF announcement came a few hours after the abrupt cancellation of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix, which had been due to run at Melbourne’s Albert Park over the weekend.
At press time, the virus had claimed the lives of three people in Australia, with cases quadrupling over the past week to almost 200. Cases include Tom Hanks

