Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Could Archie Mountbatten-Windsor’s Wardrobe Outshine Mother Meghan’s?

Could Archie Mountbatten-Windsor’s Wardrobe Outshine Mother Meghan’s?

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 31 mins ago

LONDON — Eyes may be locked onto the Duchess of Sussex as she travels around Africa with husband Prince Harry and Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on the family’s first official overseas tour. But her wardrobe won’t be the only one under scrutiny during the 10-day trip to the continent. 
Although he’s only a few months old, Archie’s outfits will also be making headlines, and undoubtedly causing brand web sites to crash as parents around the world get the first glimpse of the royal baby’s style. Why not? Prince George caused a craze for Crocs when he was younger, while Princess Charlotte and her little floral dresses gave a boost to the Spanish brand M&H, among many others. Archie, meanwhile, made his first appearance in Africa on Wednesday, wearing striped overalls from H&M.

Around the time that Archie was born, The Centre for Retail Research estimated that Meghan Markle could have the same impact on the children’s wear market as she has had on fashion in general. Over the next two years, the organization said that Markle’s baby is expected to generate roughly $1.48 billion in sales.
The royal children are fueling growth in a sector where sales have already been snowballing.
Euromonitor International, the market

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.