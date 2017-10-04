Cyndi Lauper’s Next Gig: Apparel, Jewelry and Shoes for HSN

Cyndi Lauper still just wants to have fun.

The singer, songwriter and actress has inked a deal with HSN Inc., under which she’ll design women’s apparel, jewelry and footwear. She will launch A Touch of Cyn during a two-hour special during The List on Oct. 26.

“Honestly, I was approached all through the Eighties to do a line,” said the 64-year-old Lauper in a telephone interview. She said her uncle was a successful pattern maker on Seventh Avenue and she went to the High School of Fashion Industries “but flunked out.”

“I have dealt with clothes all of my life. I love fashion and this line is a nod to my favorite century of fashion — the 20th century,” said Lauper, whose 1983 version of “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” was her breakthrough hit.

Simply put, Lauper said she wanted to do something with HSN for women “who are forgotten.” She wants to design clothing that accentuates women’s good points and minimizes the bad. “These women are left out of couture,” she said, adding that this customer loves clothes, but there’s nothing out there that makes them feel elegant.

Lauper’s 11-piece apparel collection is available in a classic color palette including red, white, black, and ivory,

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story