Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Daniel Wingate Releases Inclusive Luxury Fashion Collection During Art Basel Miami Beach

Daniel Wingate Releases Inclusive Luxury Fashion Collection During Art Basel Miami Beach

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 min ago

Inclusively exclusive. That is the philosophy behind Wingate, the new luxury collection designed for women of “all ages and all sizes” that is having a pop-up launch during Art Basel Miami Beach this week.
Wingate is the brainchild of ex-Escada fashion director Daniel Wingate, whose long design career has included stops at Hugo Boss, Marc O’Polo and Strenesse in Germany, as well as J. Crew and Geoffrey Beene in New York. Available up to size 18, Wingate is also a style-driven reaction to the shopping frustration many plus-size women experience in the market.
“According to recent statistics, 66 percent of women in America now wear size 14 and larger. However, when it comes to style, there’s a white space out there. In my past work, I’ve met all these wonderful women from Tokyo to Tallahassee who can’t find anything to wear,” Wingate stated.
One such woman the Munich-based, Florida native knows well is Silvia Cubiñá, director of Miami’s newly reopened Bass Museum. “She’s an independent, modern woman who has to present herself, every day.” A typical Wingate customer, he suggested.
Wingate is dressing Cubiñá and other art world women during the five-day art event. It was Cubiñá who put Wingate in touch with Karen Quinones,

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.