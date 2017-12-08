Daniel Wingate Releases Inclusive Luxury Fashion Collection During Art Basel Miami Beach

Inclusively exclusive. That is the philosophy behind Wingate, the new luxury collection designed for women of “all ages and all sizes” that is having a pop-up launch during Art Basel Miami Beach this week.

Wingate is the brainchild of ex-Escada fashion director Daniel Wingate, whose long design career has included stops at Hugo Boss, Marc O’Polo and Strenesse in Germany, as well as J. Crew and Geoffrey Beene in New York. Available up to size 18, Wingate is also a style-driven reaction to the shopping frustration many plus-size women experience in the market.

“According to recent statistics, 66 percent of women in America now wear size 14 and larger. However, when it comes to style, there’s a white space out there. In my past work, I’ve met all these wonderful women from Tokyo to Tallahassee who can’t find anything to wear,” Wingate stated.

One such woman the Munich-based, Florida native knows well is Silvia Cubiñá, director of Miami’s newly reopened Bass Museum. “She’s an independent, modern woman who has to present herself, every day.” A typical Wingate customer, he suggested.

Wingate is dressing Cubiñá and other art world women during the five-day art event. It was Cubiñá who put Wingate in touch with Karen Quinones,

