Danielle Bernstein, Onia Make It Official With Licensing Deal

32 mins ago

Danielle Bernstein and Onia have inked a new deal.
The influencer and swimwear brand have previously partnered on four swimwear collections, the latest of which sold $1 million worth of product in just three hours. The two are teaming once more, this time for a licensing deal that will make Onia the official production partner for Bernstein’s newly launched Shop We Wore What.
Shop We Wore What brings Bernstein’s line of overalls, called SSO, and future fashion collections under one roof — URL, rather. With Onia as her partner, Bernstein plans to mass produce her current and future fashion lines and sell them wholesale to her retail partners, which include Intermix, Revolve and Nordstrom.
“Onia has proven to be a dream production partner,” Bernstein said. “They have the same values as me when it comes to quality and fit and focusing on bringing a quality product at an affordable price point for our customers.”

With Onia as her production partner, Danielle Bernstein plans to expand her SSO overalls brand to other categories, starting with swim. 
Courtesy Image

Launching Aug. 1, Shopweworewhat.com will feature five silhouettes of Bernstein’s SSO overalls, prices for which range from $185 to $295. Bernstein will soon launch her own in-house brand, We

