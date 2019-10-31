Breaking News
David Schulte Reportedly Exits His Role as President of The Row

David Schulte has reportedly resigned his role as president of The Row.
He has held the post for the past three years, having previously been chief executive officer at Oliver Peoples, the Los Angeles-based eyewear brand, since 2006.
Officials at The Row were unreachable for comment, and Schulte didn’t return numerous phone calls seeking comment.
It was also learned that Fabrizio Fabbro has joined The Row as chief operating officer. His previous role was senior vice president, creative operations at Burberry, where he worked for 17 years.
The Row, the luxury sportswear company, was established in 2006 by Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen, focusing on quality fabrics, attention to details and precise tailoring. The company opened its first store in Los Angeles in 2014 and its second flagship in New York in May 2016. The Row introduced a full-fledged men’s wear collection, that included suiting, denim and knits, in 2018.
The Olsens were first named Womenswear Designer of the Year by the Council of Fashion Designers of America for The Row in 2012, and received the award again in 2015. In 2014, they won Accessories Designer of the Year for The Row, and won again in 2018 and 2019.
 
 
 
 
 
 

