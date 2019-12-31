Decoding the Tens: Fashion Industry Weighs In

As the Tens draw to a close and the Twenties get ready to dawn, WWD casts an eye on the dizzying amount of change the last decade has brought to the fashion scene — including streetwear’s rise; a growing voice from younger — much younger — generations; the blurring of gender lines, and a rising environmental awareness, not to mention the indelible mark left by the #MeToo movement.

It was a tumultuous period, with the recasting of old orders by technology, which took a central role in rearranging the era’s priorities.

WWD turned to industry figures, including retailers, historians, curators and trend forecasters, to sift through the Tens, and decide what defined them, fashion wise.

What was the look of the decade? Who was the designer of the era? And how about the future: Will the Twenties roar again?

Strong mentions for the decade’s standout look included Demna Gvasalia’s oversize imprint at Balenciaga, the gender-bending baroque aesthetic from Alessandro Michele at Gucci, the recasting of women’s wardrobes by Phoebe Philo at Celine and Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior and the arrival of Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton. The reign of the sneaker made a mark. Some wondered, is Hedi Slimane the new Karl Lagerfeld?

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story