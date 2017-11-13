Breaking News
Delvaux Chooses Storied Site for New York Flagship

PARIS — Fashion still has its brick-and-mortar purists. Case in point: Jean-Marc Loubier, who in masterminding the international development of Belgian luxury leather goods brand Delvaux is prioritizing “outstanding stores in outstanding locations” in key cities around the world. He is founder and chief executive officer of First Heritage Brands, which snapped up the heritage label in 2011, and also owns Robert Clergerie and Sonia Rykiel.
Consider Delvaux’s Paris flagship in Palais-Royal, which opened in September 2014. The site boasts the historic venue’s original architecture, including the 19th-century winding staircase, which once graced the photo studio of the Lumière brothers and has been preserved, as were the unit’s mosaic floors. Delvaux even acquired parts of the archives of the previous owner, which manufactured heraldic wax seals for the aristocracy, with the original matrices cladding parts of the boutique’s walls.
For his next project – the brand’s first Stateside flagship, due to open next fall – Loubier has acquired the keys to a veritable architectural bijou of New York, located on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 59th Street in the landmark Sherry-Netherland building. Measuring around 6,600 square feet, the two-story site has been occupied by antiques gallery A La Vieille Russie, a

