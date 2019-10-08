Diane von Furstenberg Finds Freedom and Comfort in Lady Liberty

Diane von Furstenberg saw the Statue of Liberty for the first time in 1970 during her inaugural trip to the U.S. She made the decision to travel by boat from Belgium because the vessel would go more slowly and she wanted to savor the moment when she cast her eyes on the massive sculpture in New York Harbor that she’d heard so much about. “I saw her in the morning, Lady Liberty,” the designer said. “She was wearing a toga. It was feminine, yet her posture was so strong.”

Thus began von Furstenberg’s relationship with the statue, recognized around the world as a symbol of freedom. In a new documentary, “Liberty: Mother of Exiles,” premiering on HBO on Oct. 17, the designer sets out to discover how sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi’s dream became a reality and what the statue means to people around the world.

Directors Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, who directed the classic documentary “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” about the wife of defamed Rev. James Baker, said their earlier film and “Liberty: Mother of Exiles” “are both about icons whom we think we know, until we get to know them. With some documentaries we have a sense of where they’ll

