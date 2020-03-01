Diane Von Fürstenberg Receives France’s Legion of Honor

Breaking News
POWERFUL WOMEN: “To receive this honor from you is as much an honor as the honor itself,” Diane von Fürstenberg said as Christine Lagarde declared her a Chevalier of France’s National Order of the Legion of Honor.
A former French minister who was No. 2 in Forbes’ “World’s Most Powerful Women” ranking for 2019, Lagarde was the first woman to have ever been managing director of the International Monetary Fund and, as of November 2019, is the first female president of the European Central Bank.
The ceremony, held at France’s Ministry of Foreign affairs in Paris on Friday, was an ode to feminine power. Lagarde praised von Fürstenberg’s career as a fashion designer, her involvement for women’s rights and her actions as part of the Statue of Liberty Ellis Island Foundation, which the designer joined in 2016.
“I want to thank Lady Liberty, the symbol of friendship between France and America,” said von Fürstenberg as she accepted the honor. “I want to salute what the Statue of Liberty represents: freedom and hope. We need to remember that it was initially named ‘Liberty Enlightening The World,’ and God knows we need it today.”
