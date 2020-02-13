Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Diesel Joins Fashion Pact

Diesel Joins Fashion Pact

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 33 mins ago

MILAN — Diesel will reveal on Thursday that it has joined the Fashion Pact, taking its commitment to environmental goals one step further.
In January, during Milan Fashion Week Men’s, the Italian fashion group launched its “For Responsible Living” strategy with Eco-Age founder Livia Firth.
The Fashion Pact’s 63 signatories have committed to achieving practical objectives in three areas: climate, biodiversity and oceans.
Renzo Rosso, founder of Diesel and president of its parent company OTB, said, “To change the way we do business, collaboration is key. We have been working with Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana to progress the sustainability conversation in Italy for a long time, but we recognize our industry’s global footprint.”
Rosso added that he was “looking forward to working with these stakeholders who believe that the future of fashion, and of our planet, lies in uniting under a common goal and setting out clear and actionable steps to leave a better world to next generations.”
The “For Responsible Living” strategy rests on four pillars: Be the Alternative, creating alternative and responsible products; Stand for the Planet, committing to climate action by minimizing greenhouse gas emissions, water footprint and improving recycling rates; Celebrate Individuality, developing a sustainability culture within the company, honoring

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.


Read Full Story

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.