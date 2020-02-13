Diesel Joins Fashion Pact

MILAN — Diesel will reveal on Thursday that it has joined the Fashion Pact, taking its commitment to environmental goals one step further.

In January, during Milan Fashion Week Men’s, the Italian fashion group launched its “For Responsible Living” strategy with Eco-Age founder Livia Firth.

The Fashion Pact’s 63 signatories have committed to achieving practical objectives in three areas: climate, biodiversity and oceans.

Renzo Rosso, founder of Diesel and president of its parent company OTB, said, “To change the way we do business, collaboration is key. We have been working with Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana to progress the sustainability conversation in Italy for a long time, but we recognize our industry’s global footprint.”

Rosso added that he was “looking forward to working with these stakeholders who believe that the future of fashion, and of our planet, lies in uniting under a common goal and setting out clear and actionable steps to leave a better world to next generations.”

The “For Responsible Living” strategy rests on four pillars: Be the Alternative, creating alternative and responsible products; Stand for the Planet, committing to climate action by minimizing greenhouse gas emissions, water footprint and improving recycling rates; Celebrate Individuality, developing a sustainability culture within the company, honoring

