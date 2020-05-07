Dior Created an Online Pop-up Just for the UAE

GULF COURSE: It seems personalization, a big trend in luxury goods, can also apply to an entire region.

Today, Dior opens a temporary digital boutique developed especially for the United Arab Emirates.

The online pop-up, billed as a first for the region, offers an exclusive capsule collection of “essentials” in pink and gray — two of founder Christian Dior’s favorite colors.

It is understood the collection was developed for the region and initially destined for its boutique network there, until the coronavirus pandemic shuttered stores across wide swaths of the globe. Dior shifted gears to create the digital showcase.

The offer for women also extends to “emblematic pieces” of the spring-summer 2020 ready-to-wear collection by Maria Grazia Chruri, plus accessories, including the popular Lady Dior, Dior Book Tote and 30 Montaigne handbags.

The online shop opens during the Islamic holiday of Ramadan, which is marked by daytime fasting and — this year — widespread lockdowns. The holy month ends at sundown on May 23, while the online pop-up is to remain open through the summer.

All Dior designers participated in the project.

Cordelia de Castellane, artistic director of Baby Dior and Dior Maison, has designed baby and infant clothing especially for Ramadan, while Kim Jones, artistic director

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.



Read Full Story