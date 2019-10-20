Dior Presents New Looks and Plays Patriotic Chinese Song in Shanghai

Breaking News
Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 2 hours ago

SHANGHAI — Despite being called out for excluding the disputed region of Taiwan in a map during one of its campus recruitment events, Dior managed to bring its spring 2020 collection to Shanghai on Saturday.
On top of that, Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of the couture house, presented 14 exclusive looks for China. The limited capsule is inspired by Rosa Mutabilis, a kind of rose native to Southwest China in Guizhou, Hubei, and Sichuan provinces, and Monte Verità, an avant-garde artistic community that was founded in the early 20th century in Switzerland.
The set of the Shanghai show was an extension of the Paris concept. The grand hall of the Shanghai exhibition center was filled with trees and plants sourced locally by the landscape and urbanism collective Coloco, while ballet dancer Sébastien Bertaud choreographed a special performance for Shanghai.
The show was broadcast via Dior’s official account on Weibo, Huawei, TikTok and Tencent’s WeChat, using 360-degree virtual reality technology. Some 28.9 million people followed the live stream. Brand ambassadors such as Jing Tian, Arthur Chen, Huang Xuan attended the show.

In response to the recent incident, Dior reaffirmed its pro-Beijing attitude during the after-party and played “Me and Beloved Country,” a classic patriotic

