Dior Rolls Out Beach Collection Despite Travel Bans

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 31 mins ago

ETERNAL SUMMER: Dior is betting on a pickup in European summer travel, as countries prepare to gradually reopen their borders amid signs that the coronavirus pandemic is easing.
The French luxury house will begin to roll out its Dioriviera collection across resort towns next week. The beach line will land at the Dior boutiques in Portofino and Capri on May 25, and in Cannes, Monaco, Saint-Tropez and Marbella on June 4. Porto Cervo will follow on June 15.
In addition, products including bathing suits, pareos, espadrilles and even a deckchair will be available in pop-up stores, beginning with the Nammos Village location on Mykonos on June 12, to be followed by another new space in the Greek resort on June 19.
Summer pops-ups will return to Forte dei Marmi on June 13 and Ibiza on June 30, and new temporary locations will open in Capri on June 27, and in Cortina as well as at the Yalikavak Marina in Bodrum on July 1.
Dior said the collection designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri will feature prints evoking “imaginary travels,” with motifs including a tropical take on the house’s signature Toile de Jouy; sailor stripes bearing the names of sunny destinations, and pieces from the Dior Around

