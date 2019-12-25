Duchess of Cambridge Dons Catherine Walker for Christmas Day Service

MODERN FAMILY: The Duchess of Cambridge and her daughter Princess Charlotte, with a pink flamingo friend in tow, greeted the public outside the St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England on Christmas morning.

They were headed to church with Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family, including Prince William, little Prince George and Princess Beatrice.

Prince Andrew, who was forced to step down from royal duties earlier this year due to his entanglement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, made a surprise appearance at the service, walking alongside his brother Prince Charles.

The Duchess of Cambridge and her daughter Princess Charlotte on Christmas Day at Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate.

Jon Super/AP/Shutterstock

The duchess wore a bespoke, mocha Catherine Walker double-breasted coatdress made from mohair, with a faux fur collar and cuffs and a belted waist.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not attend the service as they are on an extended sabbatical in the U.S. and Canada and will return to the U.K. in 2020.

