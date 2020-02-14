Eat, Watch, Wander and Work Out at the New London Hotspots

LONDON — Granted, there isn’t much time in between shows and presentations during the busy days of London Fashion Week. But for the lucky ones with a few hours to spare, here are some nine-to-nine ideas.

Start the day at Apple Butter Café in Seven Dials, Covent Garden, at the newly opened East-meets-West all-day café. It serves up Middle Eastern-inspired dishes such as the Croissant Florentine with beetroot sauce and a signature dessert known as The Apple.

Covent Garden has multiple new offerings across food and fashion. Not to be missed, Dominique Ansel, creator of the famous Cronut and winner of the World’s Best Pastry Chef, has opened a second outpost, Treehouse, at 24 Floral Street. The two-floor space features a French-inspired takeaway boutique bakery and bistro that serves up a selection of pastry-focused sharing plates.

Farther down Floral Street the fashion retailer Jigsaw has launched a new flagship concept while across the road, Glossier has announced that it’s hugely popular pop-up cosmetic play-space that will remain open permanently.

If you’re looking for an afternoon tea spot, or a London specialty, head to King Street in Covent Garden to sample a special afternoon tea by Petersham Nurseries and Cool Earth, a charity that protects the world’s most

