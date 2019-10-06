Ecologist Demonstrators Occupy Paris Mall

Breaking News
PARIS MALL MOVEMENT: Hundreds of demonstrators, largely comprised of members of the ecological movement Extinction Rebellion (or XR), staged a non-violent sit-in from Saturday to Sunday in the Italie 2 commercial center of Paris.
The demonstrators, which also included some members of the gilets jaunes (or yellow vest) movement, among others, chose the location that is home to 130 stores and restaurants in the French capital’s southeastern section as a symbol of consumerism.
According to Extinction Rebellion, a thousand demonstrators entered the mall on Saturday and left on Sunday at 4 a.m.
Police were called on to the scene.
The sit-in marked the start of a larger spate of demonstrations that are upcoming for Extinction Rebellion, which plans a series of non-violent protests around the world starting on Monday.
The movement’s web site writes of an “International Rebellion.” “To governments around the world, we declared a climate and ecological emergency. You did not do enough. To everybody else, rebel. 10 a.m., Oct. 7th, 60 cities worldwide. See you on the streets.”
This weekend’s protest came two weeks after the climate march in Paris took place and spiraled into violence after being infiltrated by anarchist demonstrators.

