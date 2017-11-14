Edit 151 to Host First U.S. Trunk Show at 432 Park Avenue in New York

NEW YORK — As any Apple store shopper or Philip Johnson fan can attest, all-glass cubes are an easy sell.

Perhaps with that in mind, the London-based consulting agency Edit 151 is bringing its trunk show concept to one of New York’s Midtown cubes at 432 Park Avenue.

Architect Rafael Viñoly helped realize the spindly skyscraper, which is one of Macklowe Properties’ prized locations, resting in the high-rent district between East 56th and 57th Streets. At 1,396 feet, it is also the tallest residential tower in North and South America, according to founder and chairman Harry Macklowe. The building was designed with the architect from the inside out, and once the floor plans for 432 Park Avenue were developed, the pair decided that the most efficient way to put it together would be to create a square. Noting how The Cube’s equal sides attract the attention of pedestrians and others passing by in vehicular traffic along Park Avenue, Macklowe said, “This rather beautiful, graceful piece of architecture is just pretty to look at, and then your eyes drift up to the towers.”

If only temporarily, Edit 151 takes up residency at “The Cube” tonight with a preview party, followed by two days of by-appointment

