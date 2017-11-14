Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Edit 151 to Host First U.S. Trunk Show at 432 Park Avenue in New York

Edit 151 to Host First U.S. Trunk Show at 432 Park Avenue in New York

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

NEW YORK — As any Apple store shopper or Philip Johnson fan can attest, all-glass cubes are an easy sell.
Perhaps with that in mind, the London-based consulting agency Edit 151 is bringing its trunk show concept to one of New York’s Midtown cubes at 432 Park Avenue.
Architect Rafael Viñoly helped realize the spindly skyscraper, which is one of Macklowe Properties’ prized locations, resting in the high-rent district between East 56th and 57th Streets. At 1,396 feet, it is also the tallest residential tower in North and South America, according to founder and chairman Harry Macklowe. The building was designed with the architect from the inside out, and once the floor plans for 432 Park Avenue were developed, the pair decided that the most efficient way to put it together would be to create a square. Noting how The Cube’s equal sides attract the attention of pedestrians and others passing by in vehicular traffic along Park Avenue, Macklowe said, “This rather beautiful, graceful piece of architecture is just pretty to look at, and then your eyes drift up to the towers.”
If only temporarily, Edit 151 takes up residency at “The Cube” tonight with a preview party, followed by two days of by-appointment

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.