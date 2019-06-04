Emily Adams Bode Wins 2019 CFDA Award for Emerging Designer of the Year

The much buzzed-about Emerging Designer of the Year Award has fittingly gone to a designer who’s very much on the industry’s lips: Emily Adams Bode for Bode.

The designer took home her first-ever CFDA Award at tonight’s ceremony at The Brooklyn Museum. Bode studied men’s wear design at Parsons as well as philosophy at The New School, before launching her own luxury men’s wear brand. She had also worked in the design studios of Ralph Lauren and Marc Jacobs. The designer — an Elaine Gold Launch Pad finalist, CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund runner-up, and current LVMH Prize finalist — will be showing in Paris next season.

See more from the 2019 CFDA Awards here.

