Emily Harris to Design See by Chloé Line: Sources

PARIS — Emily Harris is returning to Chloé this fall to head creative direction of the French house’s See by Chloé line, sources have told WWD.

Harris, who was previously senior knitwear designer for Chloé, left last year to become artistic director for French cashmere specialist Eric Bompard. She has also worked in knitwear design at Sonia Rykiel.

Officials at Chloé did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Harris, who is scheduled to take up the position in October, will have spent just over a year at Eric Bompard.

The label was purchased in 2018 by a financial consortium made up of French businessman Xavier Marie, the French investment fund Apax Partners SA and French public investment bank BPI France, with an eye to developing Bompard abroad and online. The 30-year-old group sells sweaters for men, women and children and has more than 50 stores, mostly in France, with around 10 elsewhere in Europe, including one in London.

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story