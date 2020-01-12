Emporio Armani Introduces R-EA Capsule

Breaking News
Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 56 mins ago

ARMANI’S STANCE: Giorgio Armani is saying “Yes to Recycling.” The message was loud and clear at the tail end of the Emporio Armani fall show, spelled out and projected on the screens surrounding the catwalk at the Armani Teatro. To wit, the designer introduced R-EA, a selection of 18 looks and accessories made from recycled, regenerated or organic materials.
“The finale was not promotional for the Armani name but for the Earth,” underscored the designer during a press conference after the show. “This is the start of a journey that must be continued with consistency. We should all do recyclable fabrics, it must become common use.”
The capsule was inspired by workwear, with sporty and oversize volumes. Removable padding and hoods on outerwear made for versatile designs. The collection was mainly black with a contrasting ecru R-EA logo.
The use of regenerated wool and denim, organic cotton, nylon and recycled wadding highlighted the sustainability of this project.  “At times the industry can be very harmful and we have to mediate with the industrial needs,” said Armani.

