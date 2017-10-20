Erica Tanov to Open First L.A. Boutique at The Row DTLA

Berkeley-based designer Erica Tanov will open her first Los Angeles boutique at The Row DTLA with regular hours starting next month. The 650-square-foot space, which will be open on Sundays starting this week, will feature an assortment of Tanov’s clothing, accessories and home goods, alongside a select group of independent designers and including Bay Area painter Emily Payne, Oregon ceramicist Notary Ceramics and furniture craftsman Russell Fong.

“It wasn’t on my radar to open a store in Los Angeles until Runyon Group approached me,” said Tanov of the shopping center developers behind Platform in Culver City. “When I saw that like-minded independent brands were also there, including Bay Area companies like Mission Workshop and Tartine, I was intrigued.”

Tanov said the “crumbling, industrial” vibe of the complex, the former American Apparel factories, which were built in 1918, appealed to her sensibility as well. “It was in some way very luxurious,” she said of the soaring ceilings with exposed beams and raw concrete floors. She added her own vintage fixtures and display cases and an enormous antique door she had in storage. Black powder-coated rolling racks completed the look.

Collaborations with California-based artists distinguish Tanov’s work, including fine art photographer Todd Hido, who produced

