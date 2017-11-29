Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Ermenegildo Zegna to Unveil Beachwear Collection in Australia

Ermenegildo Zegna to Unveil Beachwear Collection in Australia

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 17 mins ago

SYDNEY — Ermenegildo Zegna will unveil its first dedicated beachwear collection in Australia on Dec. 8, ahead of a global release in early 2018.
Designed by Ermenegildo Zegna artistic director Alessandro Sartori, the debut collection is comprised of 67 stockkeeping units including boxer shorts, tailored swim trunks, polo and boat-neck shirts and beach accessories such as towels and beach totes.
Prices range from 90 Australian dollars, or $68 at current exchange, for a basic fly front trunk to 470 Australian dollars, or $357, for a pair of tailored trunks — which incorporate a dedicated waterproof pochette for keys or money — and reach 925 Australian dollars, or $703, for a striped beach tote. There are three different towels in the collection, priced from 285 to 455 Australian dollars, or $217 to $346.
The collection will be available exclusively through Ermenegildo Zegna’s three Australian flagships in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane and Zegna’s Australian online store.
The early release in the Australian market was designed to capitalize on the holiday season and southern hemisphere summer, which kicks off on Dec. 1, the company said.
Produced by the Carisma Group’s textile and fashion manufacturer Isa Seta SpA in Milan, which also makes Zegna’s underwear, the collection utilizes lightweight technical fabrics

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.