Ermenegildo Zegna to Unveil Beachwear Collection in Australia

SYDNEY — Ermenegildo Zegna will unveil its first dedicated beachwear collection in Australia on Dec. 8, ahead of a global release in early 2018.

Designed by Ermenegildo Zegna artistic director Alessandro Sartori, the debut collection is comprised of 67 stockkeeping units including boxer shorts, tailored swim trunks, polo and boat-neck shirts and beach accessories such as towels and beach totes.

Prices range from 90 Australian dollars, or $68 at current exchange, for a basic fly front trunk to 470 Australian dollars, or $357, for a pair of tailored trunks — which incorporate a dedicated waterproof pochette for keys or money — and reach 925 Australian dollars, or $703, for a striped beach tote. There are three different towels in the collection, priced from 285 to 455 Australian dollars, or $217 to $346.

The collection will be available exclusively through Ermenegildo Zegna’s three Australian flagships in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane and Zegna’s Australian online store.

The early release in the Australian market was designed to capitalize on the holiday season and southern hemisphere summer, which kicks off on Dec. 1, the company said.

Produced by the Carisma Group’s textile and fashion manufacturer Isa Seta SpA in Milan, which also makes Zegna’s underwear, the collection utilizes lightweight technical fabrics

