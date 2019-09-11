Etro Celebrates Launch of Pegaso Bag at NYFW

Breaking News
Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 8 mins ago

Italian hospitality came to New York Tuesday afternoon, when Etro celebrated the launch of the Pegaso Bag with an intimate lunch hosted by Veronica Etro.

Elsa Hosk, Hunter Schafer, Suki Waterhouse, Halima Aden, Gala Gonzalez, Jessica Joffe, Rebecca de Ravenel and more came out for a little arancini and gnocchi between shows, wearing Etro florals and paisleys from pre-fall, and the New Romantic baroque minidresses or jackets from fall. Once inside the postcard-perfect back garden at Palma, Aperol spritzes were served and it felt like summer had never ended.

“We shot the campaign here, it’s a very energetic city,” Etro said of her 48 hours in the city. “We’ve been celebrating so much in Milan with the anniversary exhibition, but to come abroad is good, it’s a way of crossing borders,” she added, before making a toast to friends, who were seated at tables set with paisley Etro tablecloths and napkins, with a monogrammed Etro pillow at each seat.

The cross body bag is a re-edition of a style dating back to the Eighties, and derives its name from the winged stallion of Greek mythology which has symbolically represented the brand since 1968. And with the show schedule as packed as it has

