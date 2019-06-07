Everything You Need to Know About the Tony Awards 2019

Broadway’s biggest night is almost here.

The 73rd annual Tony Awards are this Sunday, held again at New York City’s Radio Music Hall. Tony winner James Corden is hosting the ceremony for the second time and is joined by an A-list group of celebrity presenters, including the likes of Samuel L. Jackson, Darren Criss, Marisa Tomei and Jake Gyllenhaal, among others.

Leading with the most nominations this year is “Hadestown,” which earned 14 nominations including best performance by an actress, best book of a musical and best musical.

From how to stream the awards show to the honorary awards, here is everything you need to know about the 2019 Tony Awards.

When and where are the Tony Awards?

The 73rd Tony Awards are on June 9 starting at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. They will be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Who’s hosting?

James Corden won a Tony award for lead actor in the play “One Man, Two Guvnors” in 2012.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Host of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and Tony winner James Corden will return to host the Tonys for the second time. He previously hosted the ceremony in 2016, which won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Special Class Program.

Who

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story