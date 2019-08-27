EXCLUSIVE: 424’s Guillermo Andrade to Release Adidas Collaboration

Breaking News
Guillermo Andrade, the designer and cofounder of 424, a fixture in L.A.’s streetwear scene, will release a collection with Adidas, WWD has learned.
“It’s ready-to-wear and footwear….It’s coming [out] before the end of the year,” Andrade said during Guess Jeans U.S.A.’s second annual weekend pop-up experience — dubbed Guess Sport — at the Guess Inc. headquarters in downtown Los Angeles.
Joining other prominent streetwear designers like Pleasures’ Alex James at the event, Andrade was presenting his capsule collection with Guess Jeans U.S.A., a division that, while pulling inspiration from the brand’s Nineties esthetic, has also been focused on producing collaborations with younger labels. The project was spearheaded by brand partnerships director Nicolai Marciano, son of the L.A.-based, family-run business’ cofounder, Paul Marciano.
“We have always been focused on youth, and obviously, in the Eighties, we were really pushing as an original fashion house, and we’ve become a big, global brand in over 100 countries in the world,” shared Nicolai Marciano, who’s been actively taking the brand in this new direction. “It’s become much more lifestyle, and I think commercial [for the] brand. We’re refocusing a lot on being a youth-culture-focused company and doing things in different ways, that aren’t traditional for a brand

