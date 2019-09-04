Exclusive: Actress Maggie Q Launching Activewear Line

Breaking News
Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 27 mins ago

Maggie Q is a woman on a mission.
The actress and activist is passionate about conserving everything related to the oceans and she’s bringing that message to the forefront through the launch of a new activewear collection. Called Qeep Up (pronounced Keep Up), the line of women’s leggings, shorts, tanks, sports bras, bodysuits, T-shirts, swimwear and half zips are all created from recycled ocean waste.
The line is made in the U.S. from yarn created from plastics collected on the Eastern Seaboard and milled in California. The collection is manufactured in ethical factories in Los Angeles and San Fernando, Calif., “that pay a living wage,” she said. “It’s fully transparent from top to bottom, because it matters. You can’t make a recycled garment in a factory where people aren’t being paid.”
Even the packaging is designed to degrade and will be gone within a year.
“Our packaging, the bag, the mailer are 100 percent biodegradable so you don’t have to think,” she said. “You throw it away and it will go away. I’m not doing hang tags, I’m heat pressing everything you need to know about a garment on the garment. Because you just cut the tag off and throw it away. I just

