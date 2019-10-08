EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Seyfried Named Lancôme Global Ambassador

Breaking News
Amanda Seyfried Named Lancôme Global Ambassador

BRAND NEW FACE: Amanda Seyfried has been named the new global ambassador for Lancôme. She will appear in advertising campaigns for the brand starting in early 2020.
“It’s hugely exciting to be welcomed to this incredible family of women ambassadors, all so different and yet all so united in their mission to represent Lancôme, while also embodying the positive virtues and values that empower and bring happiness and self-fulfillment to women around the world,” Seyfried said in a statement.
“As a true Lancôme woman, Amanda brings her immense talent as an actress and singer, her natural beauty and unequaled zest for life to our world. She perfectly represents our values, and we look forward to an exciting time together,” said Françoise Lehmann, Lancôme International president.
On the silver screen, Seyfried played Sophie in the Golden Globe-nominated musical film franchise “Mamma Mia!,” and also has appeared in  “Les Misérables,” “Ted 2” and “First Reformed.”
More recently, the actress starred with Milo Ventimiglia in Simon Curtis’ adaptation of “The Art of Racing in the Rain.”
Upcoming, Seyfried will play opposite Kevin Bacon in David Koepp’s “You Should Have Left,” and her voice will be lent to the character Daphne Blake in the animated film “Scoob.”
