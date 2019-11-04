EXCLUSIVE: Ariela & Associates Inks Deal to Purchase Curvy Couture

The lingerie market is still in flux, and the acquisitions continue to roll on.

The latest is by Ariela & Associates LLC, the 26-year-old privately held intimates apparel manufacturer, which has agreed to purchase lingerie company Curvy Couture for an undisclosed amount.

“This is a new era for women in business and I am thrilled that Curvy Couture will continue to be women-owned,” Ariela Esquenazi, founder, chief executive officer and president of Ariela & Associates said in a statement. “I look forward to what the future holds, driven by our varied and unique core competencies and shared vision of empowering curvy women with confidence and style.”

Curvy Couture

Courtesy Derren Versoza

Ariela & Associates sells more than 60 million garments each year under national brand names like Fruit of the Loom and Smart & Sexy, according to the company’s web site.

Curvy Couture, which was started by Dora Lau in 2012, offers bras in up to an H cup and can be found at department stores and a number of smaller boutiques.

“I am looking forward to a new future for Curvy Couture as [Ariela & Associates] takes this much-loved brand to the next level,” Lau said.

While a number of lingerie brands offer a larger assortment of

