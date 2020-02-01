Breaking News
Home / Fashion / EXCLUSIVE: Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor and Morgan Lane Debut New Collection

EXCLUSIVE: Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor and Morgan Lane Debut New Collection

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 31 mins ago

Morgan Curtis and Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor were set up at New York’s Cafe Cluny. 
The pair, fixtures in the fashion and music social scene — Curtis, the daughter of Jill Stuart and a designer in her own right, and de Cadenet Taylor, the daughter of Duran Duran bassist John Taylor, as well as a model, DJ and mental health advocate — had met before, but only in passing. They also had a handful of mutual friends between New York and Los Angeles. It wasn’t until the West Village encounter, however, that the two women really got to know one another. 
“When we were introduced, we just instantly fell in love with each other,” Curtis, founder and designer of luxury intimates brand Morgan Lane, told WWD. “That got me really excited to do a collab. She’s a really good muse for the brand. And I love her body and I love how excited she gets about lingerie. She was just so passionate about it.”

An eye mask in the Atlanta de Cadenet x Morgan Lane collection reads, “Don’t wake the beast.” 
Courtesy

De Cadenet Taylor was equally enamored. 
“I’ve been a fan of the brand for so long,” said de Cadenet Taylor, who has previously done

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.


Read Full Story

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.