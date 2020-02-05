EXCLUSIVE: Azzaro Taps Olivier Theyskens as Artistic Director

PARIS — Olivier Theyskens has been named artistic director of Azzaro, WWD has learned.

He is to design the Paris-based brand’s couture collections, ready-to-wear lines, and accessories for women and men.

Theyskens’ first collection for Azzaro will be unveiled during the next couture shows in the French capital, scheduled for July 5 to 9. He succeeds Maxime Simoëns, who spearheaded the house’s design for two years, starting in 2017.

“It’s a house that has more than 50 years of creation; it’s vast,” Theyskens enthused during an interview. “There is a sense of pleasure, self-confidence and choice — personal choice — and also an aspect of couture that has been in the foundations of the house.”

Founded in 1967 by Loris Azzaro, the house is perhaps best known for its popular men’s fragrances — and for slinky, body-hugging gowns worn by the likes of Raquel Welch, Sophia Lauren, Jane Birkin and Marisa Berenson.

“There is definitely a style from the end of the Sixties and the Seventies, and it’s obviously about very sensual, beautiful femininity,” Theyskens told WWD, noting he would be taking in Azzaro’s heritage “to understand how I can be inspired by this legacy, but also project [its values] in our contemporary times.”

