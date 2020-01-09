EXCLUSIVE: Berluti Unveils New Canvas With Globe-Trotter Collaboration

PARIS — When Kris Van Assche arrived at Berluti in April 2018, he found a brand whose heritage was mostly confined to its classic patinated leather shoes. So the Belgian designer went about inventing new historical markers for the house, composed of elements of the past with a modern twist.

Enter Berluti’s new Signature canvas, which breaks down parts of the Scritto, its signature 18th-century manuscript motif, and the logo Van Assche introduced at the start of his tenure, based on the letters carved into a wooden shoe tree dating back to 1895, the year founder Alessandro Berluti established himself as a shoemaker.

“I really wanted it to look like an instant classic,” Van Assche told WWD of his newly created canvas design, which features a seal containing the words Berluti and Paris, the date 1895 or the letter B. “It looks as if we found it somewhere in the archives — that was totally the point — but it’s a new chapter.”

To mark the debut of the canvas, available in a single colorway, Berluti is launching a collaboration with British luggage brand Globe-Trotter consisting of eight cases, ranging in size from a 26-inch trolley suitcase to a messenger bag with a

