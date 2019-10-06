EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity Stylists Jamie Mizrahi and Simone Harouche Launch Intimates Brand The KiT

Celebrity stylists Jamie Mizrahi and Simone Harouche are masters of polishing off a look.

Their job descriptions entail making the likes of the Kardashians, Katy Perry, Nicole Richie, Jessica Alba and Miley Cyrus red-carpet-ready. But it’s more than just picking out the right outfit for an event. They need to remember things like nipple covers, adhesive tape, the proper panties and other unmentionables.

“Basically, if you don’t feel good with what’s happening underneath your clothes, you’re not presenting your best self,” Harouche told WWD.

The Kit’s inaugural collection is comprised of 18 styles.

Courtesy

Now the duo and longtime friends have decided to make that expertise available to the masses with the launch of their own intimates apparel brand, The KiT.

“We work with so many different women and different body types and we’ve seen what our clients go through, what our friends go through,” Harouche said. “Women always ask us, ‘What do you use for that? How do you get this look?’ We felt that the transition from styling to undergarments is the foundation of getting dressed.”

In fact, Harouche and Mizrahi, former creative director of Juicy Couture, have been planning out their intimates collection, which launches Sunday at thekitundergarments.com, for the last two years.

Boxed sets

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story