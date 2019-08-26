Breaking News
Home / Fashion / EXCLUSIVE: Damsel in Dior’s Jacey Duprie to Open a Shop at Platform in L.A.

EXCLUSIVE: Damsel in Dior’s Jacey Duprie to Open a Shop at Platform in L.A.

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 30 mins ago

While many of her fashion blogger contemporaries are boosting their personal brands by launching their own labels through online retailers — a trend as of late — Jacey Duprie of Damsel in Dior is showcasing her virtual world “IRL” with a brick-and-mortar location this fall.
“I want to get it open, like, yesterday,” said Duprie inside Platform, the trendy shopping project in Culver City and location of her pop-up, By Damsel. The two-month lease, with the option to extend, starts Nov. 1. “As soon as we can get in there, get it painted, get set up, we’re open.”
“Everything now is so digital,” she continued. “The whole influencer space is so saturated now, as well. I wanted to think outside the box. I wanted something for people to come and experience the brand firsthand, a space where they could feel everything we stand for, the touch, the smell, the overall aesthetic of the brand, in person.”
She described that aesthetic as “elevated basics, pieces that you’ll be able to wear for years to come, that can be incorporated with today’s trends.” The 600-square-foot shop will feature a range of items she has curated — priced $20 to $2,000 — from about a dozen

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.