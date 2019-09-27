EXCLUSIVE: Diesel, Coca-Cola Team on Sustainable Capsule Collection

MILAN — Diesel’s latest collaboration is a bubbly affair — and sustainable, too.

The Italian fashion label is teaming with Coca-Cola for a cobranded capsule collection dubbed “The (Re)Collection,” which is set to be unveiled with a special event in Paris on Sept. 28 at Galeries Lafayette.

News of the tie-up was first reported by WWD last week, after the OTB-owned label teased a save-the-date to the Paris event, cryptically including the Coca-Cola logo.

In addition to signaling fashion’s ongoing craving for cross-pollination and collaborations, the collection also highlights both companies’ commitment to sustainability, as the capsule incorporates recycled fabrics and materials, including textiles derived from PET Coca-Cola bottles, as well as recycled cotton.

“As a leading pioneer in denim and casual fashion, Diesel has always been known in the industry as an innovator. The (Re)Collection is a collaboration between two authentic and iconic brands that are both committed to a more responsible business,” noted Renzo Rosso, founder of Diesel and its parent company OTB.

“Inspired by our vision of the future, we are collaborating with Coca-Cola to explore new methods of creating fabrics, whilst challenging ourselves to incorporate recycled materials in our collections,” he added.

Comprising 12 seasonless items, the collection features urban pieces splashed

