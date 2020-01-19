Breaking News
EXCLUSIVE: Dior Expands Jordan Collaboration to Clothes and Accessories

PARIS – Dior is expanding its sneaker collaboration with Jordan Brand to a full collection of ready-to-wear and accessories, marking the Nike-owned label’s first step into the “luxury streetwear” segment.
The two brands unveiled a special limited-edition sneaker dubbed the Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior at the Dior pre-fall 2020 show in Miami in December. At a presentation in Paris on Saturday, the French fashion house unveiled the full Air Dior capsule collection that will land at a selection of Dior stores and pop-ups from April.
“The clothes are based on Michael Jordan’s off-court style. He wore suits all the time – I love that,” said Kim Jones, creative director of men’s wear at Dior, noting that the collection has an upscale feel, with a palette of navy blue, white and gray. “I like the fact that we’re doing something that’s extremely unexpected in terms of clothing.”
The line includes a low version of the sneaker, which is already one of the most highly anticipated launches of 2020, with intense speculation surrounding how many pairs will be produced. The price of the high-top shoe is rumored to be around $2,000, according to specialist web sites.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG Dior sneaker. 
Courtesy

Dior

