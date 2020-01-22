EXCLUSIVE: Dior to Hold Cruise Show in Italy, Moves Forward Date

HOME TO ROOST: Maria Grazia Chiuri has chosen Puglia, the region where her family is originally from, for Dior’s next cruise collection. The display will be held in Lecce, in the heel of Italy’s boot, and its date has been moved forward to May 9.

The French fashion house had originally set the show date for May 27, and did not provide a reason for the switch. Chanel will kick off the cruise calendar on May 7 in Capri. Gucci will show somewhere in the U.S. on May 18, Prada in Japan on May 21, and Max Mara in St. Petersburg, Russia, on May 25.

Since arriving at Dior in 2016 as artistic director of women’s haute couture, ready-to-wear and accessory collections, Chiuri has paraded her cruise collections in Los Angeles, Chantilly and Marrakech, Morocco.





