EXCLUSIVE: Donatella Versace Named Stonewall Ambassador

MILAN — Capping off years of advocating for LGBTQ equality, Donatella Versace is to be appointed Stonewall Ambassador by Pride Live, an organization pushing forward awareness and support for the LGBTQ community through social advocacy and community engagement. Other new ambassadors include Hillary Rodham Clinton and global LGBTQ activist Conchita Wurst, among others.

“Words cannot express how honored I am to have been named an ambassador of Stonewall Inn,” Versace said. “What happened here in 1969 was something extraordinary that caught the attention of the world on the issues of diversity, equality, basic civil rights and acceptance. Today, we celebrate the enormous achievements of 50 years of fighting against prejudice and injustice and I could not be more proud to add my voice to the ones of millions of other people who have the strength and courage to demand a change in the status quo. For a better life for everyone. For a better world.”

The new ambassadors are to be revealed today ahead of Stonewall Day on June 28, which every year commemorates the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots. Other established ambassadors range from Anna Wintour and designer Christian Siriano to Fern Mallis, founder of New York Fashion Week, and

