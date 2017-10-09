Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Exclusive: Faith Connexion Taps Sita Abellan for First Capsule Collection

Exclusive: Faith Connexion Taps Sita Abellan for First Capsule Collection

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

Sita Abellan is bolstering her design cred. The model, DJ and self-described “technoprincess” teamed with Faith Connexion for its first capsule collection, out next week.
“It was amazing to work on this capsule with Faith Connexion,” said Abellan, who modeled for the brand’s summer 2017 look book. “It felt [like] I could really express myself without boundaries. I’m very happy about this collaboration.”
Inspired by the song “Typical Girls” by female punk-rock group The Slits, the capsule collection puts forth nine pieces that embody Abellan’s devil-may-care attitude. These include: black tulle leggings, a Nineties-inspired poplin minidress, a mesh-and-tulle robe, high-waisted stretch silk leather trousers, a black silk jumpsuit, a mini cargo vest, motorcycle trousers and a metallic blue calfskin biker jacket adorned with 2,500 studs. There’s also a top made entirely of “Faith” patches that pays homage to the brand while exemplifying Abellan’s enthusiasm for DIY. Most of the designs incorporate her signature shade (and current color of her hair): electric blue.
“Sita is the eyes of the new generation and through the collaboration with Faith we captured this mood through her electric touch and her identifiable iconic blue used throughout the collection,” said Maria Buccellati, Faith Connexion’s president.
Abellan’s previous collaborations include a capsule with Misbhv

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.