Exclusive: Faith Connexion Taps Sita Abellan for First Capsule Collection

Sita Abellan is bolstering her design cred. The model, DJ and self-described “technoprincess” teamed with Faith Connexion for its first capsule collection, out next week.

“It was amazing to work on this capsule with Faith Connexion,” said Abellan, who modeled for the brand’s summer 2017 look book. “It felt [like] I could really express myself without boundaries. I’m very happy about this collaboration.”

Inspired by the song “Typical Girls” by female punk-rock group The Slits, the capsule collection puts forth nine pieces that embody Abellan’s devil-may-care attitude. These include: black tulle leggings, a Nineties-inspired poplin minidress, a mesh-and-tulle robe, high-waisted stretch silk leather trousers, a black silk jumpsuit, a mini cargo vest, motorcycle trousers and a metallic blue calfskin biker jacket adorned with 2,500 studs. There’s also a top made entirely of “Faith” patches that pays homage to the brand while exemplifying Abellan’s enthusiasm for DIY. Most of the designs incorporate her signature shade (and current color of her hair): electric blue.

“Sita is the eyes of the new generation and through the collaboration with Faith we captured this mood through her electric touch and her identifiable iconic blue used throughout the collection,” said Maria Buccellati, Faith Connexion’s president.

Abellan's previous collaborations include a capsule with Misbhv

