EXCLUSIVE: First Look at Givenchy by Matthew Williams

The white, fringed organza coat has clean, angular lines and flecks of shine; the top is laser cut, and the pants are straight, ending in a long, stiffened cuff.

In a WWD exclusive, Matthew Williams, the new creative director of Givenchy, shared the first full women’s look from his debut spring 2021 collection, to be unveiled tonight in Paris.

The silhouette suggests a tailoring-driven approach to the storied French couture house, while reflecting the modernism associated with Williams’ 1017 Alyx 9SM brand and his obsession with cutting-edge craftsmanship.

The 425,000 people who follow the American designer on Instagram would have noticed him wearing intensely shredded jeans of late, foreshadowing the surface texture of his Givenchy top, the horizontal shreds of fil coupé jacquard mounted on organza.

A look from Givenchy’s spring 2021 collection designed by Matthew Williams.

Dominique Maitre/WWD

It’s also clear Williams didn’t wipe the product slate clean. His first look is accessorized by a new version of Givenchy’s hit Antigona bag, with elongated straps and a more streamlined élan. It was first introduced a decade ago.

A key ringleader of the luxury streetwear scene, Williams joined Givenchy last June and became the French house’s seventh couturier. At the time, the designer vowed that Givenchy’s new

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.



Read Full Story