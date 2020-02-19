EXCLUSIVE: Former Victoria’s Secret, Lululemon Exec Creates MINDD Bras

Helena Kaylin isn’t passing on the D+ consumer.

In fact, the longtime intimate apparel retailer is launching her own brand this month, called MINDD Bras, a collection of wire-free bras for women who wear a size D cup or larger.

“Over the course of my career, I’ve seen bra fittings look at that 34B customer,” Kaylin said. “But after talking to hundreds of women, I’ve realized this D-plus consumer is unique in what she’s looking for and what she needs. And I am that customer. I am a 36DDD — sometimes an F, depending on how much I’ve eaten over the weekend — and there is such an opportunity to create products that are starting from D first.”

Her career in intimate apparel includes time at Victoria’s Secret, during what she called “the golden age of Victoria’s Secret” (that was around 2004), and later at Lululemon, following “Sheer Gate,” Kaylin said, or the sheer-pants crisis. There were also stints at Under Armour, Calvin Klein and Fast Retailing, among others. One thing was apparent among them all: ill-fitting bras were everywhere. But so was the opportunity to make something better.

All MINDD Bras are wireless.

“The complexities with fit were really challenging, but at the same

